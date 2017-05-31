Higher parking meter rates take effect Thursday in Hamilton

Higher on-street parking rates take effect on Thursday across the City of Hamilton.

The on-street meter rate jumps by 50 cents, from $1.00 to $1.50 per hour.

Councillor Chad Collins has described it as a “modest increase” while noting that we’re “still below other comparable municipalities” in Ontario.

The on-street meter rate increase was approved as part of the city’s 2017 operating budget.

Marty Hazell, Hamilton’s Director of Parking and Bylaw, has also indicated that more convenient payment options are on the way.

He says the department has some funding within its capital reserve “to undertake credit card conversion in most of the machines this year.”

Also, as of June 1, Veterans who have been issued Ontario Veteran licence plates can park at Hamilton municipal car parks and on-street meters for free for up to three hours.