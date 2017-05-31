Hit song ‘Liar Liar’ sends not-so-subtle message about British leader

Pre-election attack ads and videos aren’t all that unusual, but British Prime Minister Theresa May is being targeted in an unconventional way.

A U.K. song released by band Captain Ska called ‘Liar Liar’ has topped Amazon and iTunes charts in the country, beating out artists such as Ed Sheeran and Liam Payne. According to The Independent, radio stations have opted to be impartial and not play the song, which has a clear message against May.

The reggae song urges the British to vote against May in the June 8 general election, claiming her record as prime minister supports inequality.

“I don’t recognize this broken country of mine/ They’re having a laugh, let’s show them the door then/ Cut the rich, not the poor,” are some of the song’s lyrics.

Proceeds from sales will go to food banks and advocacy group People’s Assembly Against Austerity.

WATCH: U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May calls snap election

The song’s producer and writer Jake Painter says its popularity is a clear indication that its message is resonating with voters. He told The Guardian that he’s “overwhelmed” by its success.

“[I] just want to kick the Tories out however possible,” he said.

Most polls in the country, however, are still predicting May and the ruling Conservative party to win next month’s snap election.

According to The Telegraph U.K.’s latest poll, the Conservatives are leading in voter support at 44.2 per cent, while Jeremy Corbyn’s U.K. Labour Leader sits at 35.5 per cent.

Watch the song’s video: