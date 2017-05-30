Nova Scotia election: PC Alana Paon defeats Liberal Michel Samson in Cape Breton-Richmond

PC candidate Alana Paon has defeated long-time Liberal Michel Samson in Cape Breton-Richmond.

Samson has been the MLA for the area since 1998. He held several cabinet posts under the Liberal government including trade and energy minister. He also served as interim Liberal leader from 2006 to 2007.

Cape Breton-Richmond was a newly established riding, created in 2012 during a boundary redrawing which caused controversy as it eliminated the three protected ridings, one of which included Richmond – Samson’s original riding.

The riding starts at Point Tupper on Cape Breton and continues up the eastern side of the island along the Atlantic coast to west of Mira River. It includes the Chapel Island Reserve, as well as St. Peter’s and Arichat.