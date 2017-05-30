View full results
Canada
May 30, 2017 7:49 pm
Updated: May 30, 2017 7:51 pm

Winnipeg truck driver pleads guilty to killing 3 teens in crash in Saskatchewan

By Staff The Canadian Press

Normand Lavoie, of Winnipeg, pleaded guilty in a Saskatchewan courtroom to three counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The driver of a semi-truck has admitted to slamming into a car stopped at a construction zone, killing three Saskatchewan teens.

Normand Lavoie, who is 40, of Winnipeg pleaded guilty in a Melfort courtroom on Tuesday to three counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He will be sentenced Aug. 22.

The teens, who were students at Carrot River Junior Senior High School, died on Highway 6 near Spalding in May 2015.

Fourteen-year-old Justin Gaja, Kristian Skalicky, who was 15, and 17-year-old Carter Stevenson, 17, were all members of the Wildcats football team.

They were returning to Carrot River after being at a football camp.

The momentum of the crash pushed the car into a second vehicle, which in turn hit a flag person.

Lavoie and the other drivers weren’t seriously hurt.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

