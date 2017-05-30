Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Taylor Loffler turning heads with old school hairdo

As a CFL All-Star, Winnipeg Blue Bombers safety Taylor Loffler stands out.

The Canadian recorded 58 defensive tackles, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and a sack during his rookie season in 2016. This year, he’ll be noticed a bit more. Not just for his moves but also his mullet.

“You know I’m trying to bring it back,” Loffler said. “It’s something I thought I would do.”

That’s right – Loffler has gone old school with his locks, throwing it back to the heyday of hair bands.

“I like classic rock and the ’70s,” Loffler said. “I guess you can say I was born in the wrong era.”

Sure he’s “Livin’ on a Prayer” but a word of advice for the 25-year-old – “Don’t stop believin'”.

“I think that mullet is perfect,” said Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea. “I think it goes right along with what he’s building. He had the headband on. He’s gone from Joe Dirt to Rambo with that headband.”

Had do to a little change up! #isitjuneyet #changeup #mullet A post shared by Taylor Loffler (@taylorloffler) on May 19, 2017 at 11:03pm PDT

The Canadian has actually been playing the long game since college. Last season, Loffler’s mane almost reached his name on his jersey. But rest assured, his new style is here to stay.

“Everyone told me I have to keep it the whole season,” Loffler said. “I’ll trim it and keep it a nice mullet.”

Just like all true pros of the flow.