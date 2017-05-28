Winnipeg Blue Bombers kick of training camp, look to build off 2016 season

WINNIPEG — It’s been more than six months since the Winnipeg Blue Bombers ended their season with a heartbreaking loss to the BC Lions, and still players haven’t forgotten.

“There’s definitely a sour taste in your mouth. Anytime you’re winning a football game and fall short, at the end of the day there’s definitely a sour taste in your mouth,” running back Andrew Harris said.

Back as a complete group for the first time in 2017, the Bombers opened training camp with a much different feel than last year. After finishing 11-7 in 2016 and missing out on a conference final game by two points, both players and coaches said they have one goal in mind now, the Grey Cup.

“We have to kind of re-walk that path that we walked last year, and the path is going to be different. So we have to find the different steps we have to take to get back to that level and really take the next step,” defensive end Jamaal Westerman said.

Ahead of their first preseason game against the Saskatchewan Rough Riders on June 10, the Bombers will have some ironing out to do in training camp.

The middle linebacker position is open for competition, and the team will need a Canadian to step up and fill a wide receiver void.

“Kenny Stafford signed as a free agent, we’ll see how he goes, so the receiver spot and middle linebacker are two for sure that will be looked at closely during the preseason,” play-by-play voice for the Bombers Bob Irving said.

The Bombers come into this season, with a similar look to last year. Many key veteran players like Jamaal Westerman, Maurice Leggett and Weston Dressler have returned, and starter Matt Nichols will have a chance build off his solid play last year, entering camp as the number one quarterback.

“We need to continue to build off that relationship, and find things we can get better at, and maybe we didn’t do as well last year maybe we can improve on those,” receiver Weston Dressler said.

First overall pick Faith Ekakitie said he is settling in with his new team. The rookie from Iowa University will be looking to share playing time with veteran Jake Thomas on the defensive line throughout the season.

“I’m going to work hard. You never have to worry about me, I’m going to work hard, and I’m going to put forward my best effort,” Ekakitie said.

Head coach Mike O’Shea said he liked what he saw from all players during the first day of practice. He said the team is taking things one step at a time, preparing for preseason game one.

“We’re really short term, that’s the way run it here. We’re looking at having a great meeting at 3:30 p.m.,” O’Shea said.