Bob Layton editorial: Weird weddings over traditional weddings

It’s June, the traditional month for weddings, although the traditional part seems to be disappearing, at least in the weddings I’m attending.

Some get married in the middle of the dance floor, and have the first dance after signing the register.

Some have no head-table; the bride and groom instead spend time at each table.

There was the Canada Day wedding with all things Canadian.

The colours were red, white, and blue. Guests were invited to wear their favourite Canadian hockey jersey. The newlyweds entered the hall to Stompin’ Tom’s hockey game song. The DJ played only Canadian artists.

READ MORE: Where to celebrate Canada Day 150 if you can’t make it to Ottawa

There were several Star Wars weddings. You can guess what music the bride and groom came in to as Stormtroopers stood guard.

And, most recently, the wedding of Courtney and Steven Giebelhaus at the Princess Theatre. The wedding dinner was cheered by everyone – build your own taco or tortilla salad with lots of choices.

The wedding cake was made of layers of pancakes, as bride Courtney thanked her father for those wonderful pancake Sunday mornings.

The new generation is changing a lot of things, and adding a lot more fun. Let me know what you are seeing that makes you tweet.

READ MORE: May the Fourth: Canadian political parties trolling with ‘Star Wars’ quotes

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.