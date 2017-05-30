Woman rescued after falling from roof, trapped between 2 downtown Toronto buildings

Emergency crews successfully rescued a woman who fell from a rooftop and was stuck between two buildings in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood Monday evening.

Police said they responded to a medical call at 421 College St., near Bathurst Street, at around 9:30 p.m. A woman reportedly fell three storeys from a roof and was trapped between the two buildings.

Toronto Fire Services said she jumped from a taller building to a lower building in the area when she lost her balance and fell 20 to 25 feet through a gap between the buildings.

Update: Unit and @toronto_fire are attempting to get to woman between buildings. No info on injuries. EB College is closed at Bathurst ^adc Story continues below — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 30, 2017

“Firefighters then scaled down between the buildings to get to the patient, did a quick assessment on the patient, secured the young woman in specialized basket that would fit between the buildings, hoisted carefully to the roof level where Toronto Paramedics were able to do a further assessment and stabilize the patient,” District Chief Stephan Powell told AM640, noting the woman was conscious during the rescue.

After 10:30 p.m., police said the woman was rescued and was being rushed to hospital with serious leg injuries.

Area roads were closed as police and firefighters attempted to rescue the woman.