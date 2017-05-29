Expert sees ‘great’ summer ahead for Lethbridge tourism industry

It’s tourism week in Alberta and those in the sector are hoping visitors flock to the province this summer.

In Lethbridge, Nikolaus Wyslouzil the Executive Director with the Chinook Country Tourist Association is already seeing an increase in visitors. He believes Lethbridge could be in store for a very successful year in tourism.

“I think it’s going to be a great year,” Wyslouzil said. “Canada is the place to be this year because of the 150th. We’re certainly seeing it. We’re seeing the inquiries as well coming into our visitor centres. I really anticipate it’s going to be a good year. With some of the things going on around the world, Alberta is viewed as a very safe destination.”

One might not think of southern Alberta as being a ‘destination,’ but the tourism industry is important to the region. According to the ‘destination management plan‘ in 2013, tourists spent $734-million in southern Alberta, helping support over 10,000 jobs in the sector.

“I think it’s important that it’s going to have a multiplier effect,” Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman said. “That means that motels, hotels, and restaurants are going to see additional business. So I think it’s exciting for the city that there will be that opportunity.”

The summer will be busy with events, including many of the staples residents enjoy. Lethbridge jazz festival kicks off June 9th, Whoop Up Days begins August 22nd, and the now by-annual air show hits Lethbridge airways on July 14th.

It’s also the 50th anniversary of the Nikka Yuko Japanese Gardens, but the emphasis this summer will be around Canada’s 150th birthday celebration.

“We have a whole schedule of events,” Spearman said. “Some of them are still falling into place, but certainly we’ll have events at Galt Gardens again this year, we’ll have them at Henderson Lake. There will be a city app available that people can download to take in the various events.”

Wyslouzil believes tourism isn’t just about attracting travellers to the area.

“I think people have to understand that it’s more than just the visitor coming,” Wyslouzil said. “It provides things and events that the residents do enjoy.”