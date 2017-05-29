Okanagan forecast

Monday, May 29, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Another hot day is ahead on Tuesday, but then we will see a cooler trend starting Wednesday when the upper ridge starts to break down.

A southwesterly flow will start to develop and bands of clouds will start to move in late Tuesday.

There will be a moderate risk of showers Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Tuesday’s daytime high range: 26 to 32C

~ Duane/Wesla