Miracle Weekend 2017: How to watch and donate

The 30th annual Miracle Weekend is taking place from Saturday, June 3 to Sunday, June 4.

The event starts at 6:55 p.m. on Saturday and runs until 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Broadcasting live on Global BC and Global Okanagan, you will also be able to watch it via our livestream above.

We will be raising money for BC Children’s Hospital, and also hearing compelling stories from patients, their families, caregivers and supporters of the hospital about how Miracle Weekend raises much-needed funds for sick and injured children around the province.

Some well-known Global BC faces will be hosting the event, including Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui, Squire Barnes, Anne Drewa, Sonia Sunger and many more.

Last year, more than $20 million was raised during the weekend.

Since 1987, British Columbia has raised more than $262 million through Miracle Weekend fundraising for patients at BC Children’s Hospital.

WATCH: Reid’s story – Heart disorders in children are more common than you might think. Three-year- old Reid van Rossum of Nanaimo, B.C. was born with a severe heart defect and required the immediate care of BC Children’s Hospital’s cardiac team. Follow Reid’s journey from birth onwards as he endures surgery and other procedures in order to have a chance for a long, healthy life.

WATCH: Taylin’s story – Meet Taylin McGill, BC Children’s Hospital Champion Child for 2017 presented by Walmart. In this video, Taylin and her family describe her courageous story and what BC Children’s Hospital means to them.

WATCH: Colton’s story – On a cold night just before Christmas 2015, emergency caregivers at BC Children’s Hospital worked frantically to save the life of a boy named Colton, who was in cardiac arrest. This is Colton’s miraculous story.