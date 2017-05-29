Global Regina wins 3 national RTDNA awards

Three stories produced for “Focus Saskatchewan” have won Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awards at the RTDNA National Award Gala in Toronto.

Individual stories that won awards include “Wasted” and “An Olympic Heart”, both produced by Focus Saskatchewan host Blake Lough and ENG photographer Derek Putz.

“Wasted” won the Dave Rogers Long Feature Award, and covers the culture and impact of impaired driving in Saskatchewan. Lough speaks with people have have lost family and law enforcement about the ongoing struggle.

“An Olympic Heart” follows Carter Morrison, form Carlye, Sask., and his journey to acting as the tree-bearer for Team Canada at the Rio Olympics. Blake also hits the golf course with the 11-year-old, who you may recognize from McDonald’s commercials. This story won the Dave Rogers Short Feature Award.

The May 14, 2016 episode of Focus Saskatchewan picked up the Trina McQueen Award for best news and information program. This episode prominently featured the story “Aging Out”. Global Regina anchor Whitney Stinson follows the struggles of several young people who are about to, or have, aged out of the child welfare system and now are trying to make a go of it on their own. Once again, Derek Putz was the photographer and editor.