Vladimir Putin rejects allegations that Russia meddled in the French election

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who held his first meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, said there was nothing to discuss about allegations of Moscow’s meddling in foreign elections, and that Macron had not raised this issue.

By meeting Macron’s presidential election rival Marine Le Pen in Moscow in March, the Kremlin did not try to influence the vote, Putin told a joint news briefing with Macron.

Referring to Le Pen’s visit, Putin said he saw nothing wrong in Moscow not pushing away foreign politicians seeking good relations with Russia. If she sought a meeting, why should Russia refuse her, Putin asked.

Putin added that Russia had been well-aware of opinion polls predicting Macron’s victory.

During the Monday meeting, Macron made an attack on two Russian media outlets, saying they acted as “propaganda” organs during France’s election campaign.

Macron accused the two outlets, Russia Today and Sputnik, of spreading fake news.

He said that’s why he banned their reporters from his campaign headquarters during the race for the French presidency, which he went on to win May 7.

With a file from the Associated press.