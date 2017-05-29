12 Street Zoo Bridge successfully removed

After a series of delays, the City of Calgary successfully removed the historic Zoo Bridge on 12 Street S.E. on Monday.

The bridge, built in 1908, spanned the Bow River on the south side of St. George’s Island.

It was originally supposed to be removed last Wednesday but windy weather delayed the undertaking.

The operation was postponed until Friday, at which time it was again put off in part due to gusting winds but also because the bridge turned out to be heavier than expected.

“It’s very difficult to really predict the weight of a bridge until such time that you actually weigh it,” Jadwiga Kroman, manager of bridges and structures with the City of Calgary, said.

On Monday, the operation to remove the historic bridge finally began just before 8 a.m., lasting about 45 minutes.

“It’s very exciting,” Kroman said. “Of course, we’re going to miss the old bridge, but then again the new bridge is shaping up really nicely here.”

“It’s a very exciting day.”

After being removed, the bridge was placed on the south side of St. George’s Island. City officials say it will be carefully dismantled with at least part of the bridge salvaged for later use in public spaces.

The new 12 Street S.E. Bridge is expected to be completed by next winter. It will have two lanes and will also accommodate pedestrians and cyclists.

An artist’s rendering of the new 12 Street S.E. Bridge in Calgary.

Eventually, the city will also replace the 9 Avenue S.E. Bridge as well. Construction on that project is anticipated to begin in 2018.

With files from Doug Vaessen