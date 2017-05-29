Negotiations ongoing between CN and conductors union after strike threat

The union representing approximately 3,000 CN Rail employees is still in negotiations with the company’s management after threatening job action.

The Teamsters union says the company plans to make changes to the current collective agreement that would “permanently and irreparably impact workers,” although a union official wouldn’t specify the subject of the negotiations.

“The issues at the bargaining table are fluid, they are changing,” said Christopher Monette, a union spokesman.

CN also declined to comment, except to say that both parties are working to avoid a job action.

The union issued 72 hour strike notice on Saturday, putting the union in a legal strike position early Tuesday morning.

The Teamsters union represents 3,000 conductors, train and yard workers.

The last collective agreement between CN and the union was reached in 2014.