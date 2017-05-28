Former Cape Breton elementary school heavily damaged by fire

Cape Breton Regional Police are treating a fire at the former St. Agnes School in New Waterford, N.S., as suspicious.

Fire officials were called to the building Sunday morning after a report of a structure fire. By the time firefighters arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed in flames.

Members of the New Waterford, New Victoria, Scotchtown and Glace Bay Fire Departments assisted in fighting the blaze.

Staff Sgt. Ken O’Neill says there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

O’Neill says the school had been vacant with no power for some time, and investigators have determined the fire to be suspicious.

The building has been significantly damaged.

The matter will be investigated by both the Fire Marshal’s office and the Arson Unit of the Cape Breton Regional Police.

