Cape Breton police ID man killed in duplex fire

Cape Breton Regional Police have identified the victim of a fatal house fire in Glace Bay, N.S.

Gerald (Gerry) Alexandra Somerton, 54, was found inside 43 Concord Street around 1 a.m., Monday. He was taken to the Glace Bay hospital but passed away as a result of his injuries.

Police say the home where the fire occurred is a duplex, but confirm the occupants of the other unit were uninjured as a result of the fire.

Investigators with the Cape Breton police and members of the Fire Marshal’s Office have determined the cause of the fire was accidental.