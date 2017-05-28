Organizations being impacted by ‘disrupters and changes’ according to study

A yearly study on global talent trends revealed organizations are being impacted by disrupters and changes.

Consulting firm Mercer conducts the study.

Read More: While Alberta gains jobs, Edmonton loses in manufacturing

The leader of the strategic transformation and talent strategy practice with Mercer, Ilana Hechter spoke with the Alberta Morning News on Sunday.

She said this year there are two take aways.

“The need for HR to look at their work force not only today, but also for what they’re going to require three, or five, or seven years from now to drive their business forward,” Hechter said. “And the second thing is a real investment in leadership, so organizations through all this change are really going to be relying on their middle managers to inspire people, to keep them around.”

Hechter said organizations are becoming more agile and adaptable because they have to.

“Change is a constant today, and to have a bit of a purposeful strategy around how you manage that change, again it comes back to leadership, Hechter explained. “How leaders are holding people accountable, keeping them engaged, aligning them with where the direction of the organization is going. Even in terms of uncertainty.”

The study also revealed companies are starting to recognize individuality of employees and respond to needs, rather than stereotypical mass segmentation.