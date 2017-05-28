Quebec construction strike: ACQ tables final offer as threat of back-to-work legislation looms

The Quebec construction association (ACQ) announced Sunday afternoon, that after a 48-hour negotiation blitz, it had tabled its final offer to the Alliance Syndicale, an umbrella organization grouping together several unions representing striking construction workers.

The proposed deal, which the ACQ described as “win-win,” takes into account work-life balance, a key demand from the unions.

READ MORE: Striking Quebec construction workers march for family time

In a statement, the ACQ said under the deal, salaried employees would benefit from a four-day week, which the ACQ claims goes above and beyond what the unions requested.

In terms of salary increases, the ACQ is offering a 1.85 per cent increase the first year and 2 per cent for subsequent years.

The offer comes with a 4 p.m. deadline.

READ MORE: Quebec construction strike: Premier promises back-to-work legislation next week

Meanwhile, the Philippe Couillard government has recalled all MNAs to the National Assembly in order to table back-to-work legislation Monday morning.

Quebec’s Labour Minister Dominique Vien expressed hope the legislation would not be necessary and that both sides involved in the dispute could come to a mutual agreement.

READ MORE: Quebec construction strike: Little to show for at bargaining table on Day 3

For its part, the Alliance Syndicale threatened legal proceedings come Monday morning against the ACQ arguing negotiations were made in bad faith.

The alliance has planned several protests in cities across the province Monday, should the government adopt back-to-work legislation.

Some 175,000 construction workers have been off the job since Wednesday after declaring a general unlimited strike.