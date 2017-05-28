Man killed in northern Alberta motorcycle crash

A 56-year-old Sylvan Lake man died after police said he lost control of his motorcycle in northern Alberta.

RCMP said the man lost control of his motorcycle while travelling northbound on Highway 43 and collided with a bridge at Little Smoky River.

He died at the scene.

The collision happened at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday just outside the hamlet of Little Smoky, which is 310 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.