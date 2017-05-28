Traffic
May 28, 2017 1:21 pm

Man killed in northern Alberta motorcycle crash

By Web Producer  Global News

RCMP Vehicle

Global News
A A

A 56-year-old Sylvan Lake man died after police said he lost control of his motorcycle in northern Alberta.

RCMP said the man lost control of his motorcycle while travelling northbound on Highway 43 and collided with a bridge at Little Smoky River.

He died at the scene.

The collision happened at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday just outside the hamlet of Little Smoky, which is 310 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fatal Collision
Fox Creek
Motorcycle fatal
Smoky Lake

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News