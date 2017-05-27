Calgary seeks public input on big changes to inner-city green spaces

The City of Calgary hosted a walking tour of the Bow to Bluff corridor on Saturday, looking for public input on the redevelopment of the area.

Back when the LRT was built, seven empty parcels of land were leftover along the tracks.

“There are little pockets that are underutilized or under-loved land, and we want to improve those,” said city parks project manager Daniel England.

City staff are now getting feedback on the design of the Bow to Bluff corridor as they look at ways of redesigning the spaces so commuters feel they are on one interconnected stretch from the Bow River up to McHugh Bluff.

“We want to be creative on this site. It’s too important and strategic to waste,” said Ward 7 councillor Druh Farrell.

“We are connecting some really important green spaces. I don’t know if Calgarians realize how many thousands of people come from above the escarpment through Sunnyside over the Peace Bridge and the other bridges into the downtown.”

Also part of Saturday’s public feedback event was the future of the area known as the Sunnyside Triangle.

The Sunnyside Triangle is now home to a community garden and a “ContainR” art park where performing arts are staged.

However, that area is being transformed, as the city plans to build up to 30 affordable housing units there. City planners are now looking for a developer to also include market housing and park space in the area.

“They see the potential for this site for market and non-market housing, and to have the Bow to Bluff come in and be integrated in the site,” said project manager Sue Sanderson.

Part of the plan is to set aside a portion of the land for what residents want. Ideas include a public plaza, retail options and an outdoor gym. People who live in the area have also voiced their support for affordable housing.

“I think a city like Calgary gets stuck in a space where people feel they have to move to the suburbs to have affordable housing. But living centrally brings people together, so I’m definitely in favour of that,” said Carrah Bouma, who attended the Saturday event.

Work on Phase 1 of the Bow to Bluff corridor is expected to start this year.

The Sunnyside Triangle redevelopment still needs to go to the city’s planning commission. You can give your input on the city’s website.