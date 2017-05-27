Planned power outages in parts of Winnipeg Saturday evening

If you plan to set that alarm clock or have a light night movie night Saturday, you may want to make sure you’re not part of Manitoba Hydro’s planned outage list for Saturday.

Manitoba Hydro said from 11:45 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. upgrades will be made to the electrical system, resulting in a short power outage.

If you live in the areas of Alfred Avenue south to Sutherland Avenue between the Red River west to Main Street you’ll be impacted.

Also, the outages are expected from Burrows Avenue south to Selkirk Avenue, between Main Street west to Aikins Street.

Hydro said the outages are part of efforts to ensure electrical system remain reliable and to minimize further disruptions in the future.