May 27, 2017 12:52 pm

Deadly unknown drug circulating in New Westminster prompts urgent warning from police

By Online News Producer  Global News

New Westminster Police issued an urgent warning about an unknown drug on city streets.

New Westminster Police have issued a warning to residents about a lethal unknown drug making the rounds.

Police confirmed one person died after taking the dangerous drug and a second person is in hospital in critical condition.

Both individuals had purchased the drug in pill form from the same street-level drug dealer.

Police are telling drug users who don’t feel well to seek medical attention immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Westminster Police at 604-525-5411.

Global News