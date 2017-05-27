Deadly unknown drug circulating in New Westminster prompts urgent warning from police
A A
New Westminster Police have issued a warning to residents about a lethal unknown drug making the rounds.
Police confirmed one person died after taking the dangerous drug and a second person is in hospital in critical condition.
Both individuals had purchased the drug in pill form from the same street-level drug dealer.
Police are telling drug users who don’t feel well to seek medical attention immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to call the New Westminster Police at 604-525-5411.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.