Outremont fire being investigated by arson squad

The arson squad is investigating an overnight fire in Outremont that took place in a two storey-building on the corner of Durocher and Van Horne avenues.

Local residents called police at 12:30 a.m. to report the fire.

When officers arrived, firefighters were already tackling the blaze.

According to police spokesperson Benoit Boiselle, firefighters discovered more than one source to the fire and found incendiary devices in the apartment on the second floor — the first floor of the building is home to Kosher restaurant, Pot de Luzy.

Police currently have no suspects.

Investigators with the arson squad are hoping surveillance camera footage will help advance the investigation.

There were no reports of injury, but the building is complete loss.