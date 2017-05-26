Quebec teen sentenced to six months in plot to kill classmates

A 14-year-old Quebec teen has been sentenced to six months detention for his part in a plot to kill fellow classmates.

READ MORE: Quebec teens charged with alleged plan to kill three students to undergo psychiatric evaluations

A spokesman for the Crown’s office confirmed Friday’s sentence, which will be followed by two years probation and 180 hours of community service.

The teen pleaded guilty in April.

READ MORE: 2 Saint-Hyacinthe teens arrested and charged in murder plot

He had been detained since his arrest last September with another teen after provincial police uncovered the plot at a high school in Saint-Hyacinthe, 60 kilometres east of Montreal.

The court took into consideration the teen had served eight months in preventive detention pending the outcome of his case.

His accomplice, a 16-year-old fellow classmate, was found not criminally responsible by way of mental disorder earlier this year.