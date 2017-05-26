Crime
May 26, 2017 3:18 pm
Updated: May 26, 2017 3:21 pm

Quebec teen sentenced to six months in plot to kill classmates

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: WATCH BELOW: Following the arrest of two teenagers who allegedly planned to kill three classmates, Global Montreal's Senior Anchor Jamie Orchard speaks to cyber expert Terry Cutler about how important it is for parents to know what their children are doing online.

A 14-year-old Quebec teen has been sentenced to six months detention for his part in a plot to kill fellow classmates.

A spokesman for the Crown’s office confirmed Friday’s sentence, which will be followed by two years probation and 180 hours of community service.

The teen pleaded guilty in April.

He had been detained since his arrest last September with another teen after provincial police uncovered the plot at a high school in Saint-Hyacinthe, 60 kilometres east of Montreal.

The court took into consideration the teen had served eight months in preventive detention pending the outcome of his case.

His accomplice, a 16-year-old fellow classmate, was found not criminally responsible by way of mental disorder earlier this year.

