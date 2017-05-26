Calgary police searching for suspect in ‘violent’ pharmacy robbery

Calgary police are looking for a man they say is responsible for a “violent robbery” at the Ranchlands Pharmacy on Wednesday.

Police said a man entered the pharmacy at around 3:15 p.m., grabbed a female customer and held a knife to her throat while he demanded money from the pharmacist.

When the pharmacist tried to help the woman, the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash before running out of the pharmacy.

Police said no one was injured in the robbery.

The man is described as wearing a black hat, a black jacket with a white emblem at the top of the hood and a black face covering. He was also wearing light grey sweat pants and black Converse sneakers with white soles.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to call Calgary police at 403-226-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.