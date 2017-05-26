Toronto man charged after gas station held up by suspect brandishing caulking gun

A 22-year-old man is facing charges following three gas station robberies in the city’s northwest earlier this month.

During one of the robberies, on May 12, police say the suspect allegedly “displayed a silver caulking gun” before demanding pre-paid credit cards and cash from the clerk at a service station in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

The same man has also been charged in connection with another robbery, which police say took place on May 14 in the area of Dixon Road and Martin Grove Road.

Almost a week after the first robbery, police allege the suspect then returned to the first gas station to get the clerk to activate the credit cards.

Khadr Mohamed, an Etobicoke resident, was arrested on Tuesday. He is facing nine charges, including three counts of robbery and three counts of use of an imitation firearm.