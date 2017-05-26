For the 24th year in a row, a Canadian team will not win the Stanley Cup

The Ottawa Senators’ remarkable ride has finally come to an end.

Sidney Crosby set up Chris Kunitz for the double overtime winner and his second goal of the night as the Pittsburgh Penguins ended the Sens season 3-2 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final.

Ottawa twice rallied in pursuit of a first Stanley Cup final appearance in 10 years, ultimately falling just short against the defending champs while dropping to 0-6 in Game 7s.

Erik Karlsson assisted on goals from Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel. Craig Anderson was terrific with 39 saves.

Justin Schultz also scored for the Penguins and Matt Murray came up with 27 stops. Pittsburgh’s pursuit of a second straight Cup begins Monday night against Nashville.

The loss ends a storybook ride for Ottawa few could have anticipated before the season. The Sens were hardly a sure thing to even make the playoffs, let alone win two rounds and take the defending Stanley Cup champions to seven games.