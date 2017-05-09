View full results
May 9, 2017 10:23 pm

Ottawa Senators advance to Eastern Conference final after beating New York Rangers

By Denis P. Gorman The Canadian Press

New York Rangers' Kevin Hayes (13) fights for control of the puck with Ottawa Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) and Cody Ceci (5) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in New York.

Frank Franklin II / AP Photo
NEW YORK – Captain Erik Karlsson scored and added an assist to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 4-2 win over the New York Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal on Tuesday night.

The Senators have reached the Eastern Conference final for the third time in franchise history, making it that deep into the playoffs in 2003 and 2007.

Ottawa won its best-of-seven series with New York 4-2, and awaits the winner of the Penguins-Capitals semi.

READ MORE: Kyle Turris’ OT winner gives Ottawa Senators 3-2 series lead over New York Rangers

Game 7 of that series is Wednesday at the Verizon Center in Washington D.C.

Mike Hoffman, Mike Stone and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Senators, and Craig Anderson stopped 37 of 39 shots.

Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored for New York. Henrik Lundqvist made 22 saves.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

