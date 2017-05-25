Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner part of FBI’s Russian probe: reports

Jared Kushner,U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, is now part of the FBI’s Russia probe, reports say.

Kushner, 33, is married to Ivanka Trump and was named an advisor to the president earlier this year and given a heavy and varied portfolio.

Investigators say Kushner isn’t suspected of a crime, but they believe he has information relevant to the investigation into Russian ties to Trump’s campaign, NBC News reported. The Washington Post also confirmed the investigation.

The revelation came one week after the Washington Post reported that a “significant White House official” was a person of interest in the Russian probe – but it’s not clear whetherit referred to Kushner.

Kusher has already agreed to testify in the probe regarding meetings he had with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the U.S., and a Russian banker whose employer was sanctioned by the U.S.

Executives with Russian state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) had talks with Kushner during a roadshow in 2016 when it was preparing a new strategy, the bank said.

VEB is under economic sanctions over Russia’s incursion into Ukraine .

“Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings,” Jamie Gorelick, Kushner’s lawyer, told NBC News. “He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry.”

A U.S. Justice Department spokeswoman told the Post: “I can’t confirm or deny the existence or non-existence of investigations or subjects of investigations.”

The probe is also investigating Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn and Trump’s campaign manager Paul Manafort.

But Russian ties to the campaign aren’t the only matter the FBI is investigating.

Investigators are also looking into possible financial crimes, but they didn’t specify who was involved in those, the Post said.

Former FBI director Robert Mueller is now leading the probe. He was appointed as special counsel after Trump fired James Comey from his position as FBI director two weeks ago.

With a file from the Associated Press