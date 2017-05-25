LIVE: Brendan McCabe, friend of Matthew de Grood, in-studio with Angela Kokott

Brendan McCabe joins News Talk 770’s Angela Kokott to talk about his recent op-ed on Matthew de Grood, who was found not criminally responsible for the mass killing of five people at a house party McCabe hosted in April of 2014.

McCabe hosted the party where his five friends Lawrence Hong, Josh Hunter, Katie Perras, Zachariah Rathwell and Jordan Segura were killed by de Grood on April 15, 2014.

In an interview with Vice News, McCabe broke his silence, sharing his grief over the loss of his friends and talked about his lifelong connection with de Grood, who he said was his closest friend since childhood.