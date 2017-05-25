Saint John launches Central Peninsula action plan

The City of Saint John is taking on the task of encouraging positive transformation to one of the city’s most complex and diverse areas.

The Central Peninsula, the densest and most urban part of the city, is the first neighbourhood to launch an action plan to increase both population and employment.

It’s called “Taking Shape”.

“This exercise is really getting down at the street and block level and looking at how we can create little fires of urban revitalization and redevelopment,” said urban designer Mark Reid of Urban Strategies.

Reid said some things added to the peninsula over the past couple of decades haven’t fit.

“There’s got to be a better quality of architecture and urban design and place-making, as well as new opportunities for working, for recreating and for living,” he said.

Kay Gillis is the chairperson of the Taking Shape Neighbourhood Action Team. She grew up in the Central Peninsula and now lives and works in the area. She said she wanted to get involved after moving back to the city about a decade ago.

“Because I felt there was a shift, there was something changing in the city and I wanted to be a part of it”

Gillis points to vacancies and vacant lots among the issues she would like to see addressed, but she is also looking forward to hearing from the people themselves.

Mayor Don Darling wants to, in his words, “dream big” but also be able to implement more.

“More dense, more vibrant, more walkable and having all of the elements of living and working and playing and having them thought through and functioning and working collaboratively together,” he said.

The public is also being encourage to go online at www.takingshapesj.ca and take part interactively and have their say in real time