Anarchist group claims responsibility for Saint-Henri vandalism

At Arthur’s Nosh bar in Montreal’s Saint-Henri borough, co-owner Reagan Steinberg is getting ready for the lunch rush.

She first opened her popular restaurant on Notre-Dame Street last year, saying she loves the area.

Recently, she said that news of anarchists targeting establishments on her street both scares and upsets her.

“I think it’s really heartbreaking and it does not make sense to me because they are not getting their message across by wreaking havoc and potentially harming people,” Steinberg said.

Last Friday, witnesses said a group of about 10 masked individuals smashed the windows of Ludger restaurant on Notre-Dame Street while patrons were eating inside.

They then targeted Projet Montréal headquarters across the street and an IGA nearby.

Police are investigating.

This week, an anarchist group posted a message online, claiming responsibility for the vandalism.

The group said it was “attacking the way of life of young professional yuppies who invade popular neighbourhoods with their cash….to the exclusion of the poor in the neighbourhood.”

They say they’re opposed to gentrification in the area.

Project Montréal councillor Craig Sauvé says this is the third year in a row vandals have attacked businesses in Saint-Henri.

“I speak to senior citizens who tell me they are afraid to go out at night,” he said.

Sauvé admits the area is changing, with more young families moving in and an increasing number of businesses opening up.

He says he’s working hard on social issues and thinks more would be accomplished if a conversation was had, instead of throwing rocks.

“It’s been three years, I have not seen any change. I don’t know what they are trying to accomplish, but it’s not working,” Sauvé said.

“It’s time they leave us alone because it’s not acceptable.”

Sandra Soto, who opened her small Mexican diner on Notre-Dame Street last year argues the anarchists are misguided.

“It scares me because we are not rich people opening a crazy fancy restaurant,” Soto said.

“We are working class people doing our best to open a small business.”

Business owners say they are especially nervous about this weekend, because there is an anti-capitalist anarchist march planned for the area.