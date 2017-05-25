Evraz steelworkers hold strike vote in Regina

Work at the Evraz steel mill in Regina may see a significant slowdown as unionized workers hold a strike vote Thursday.

In excess of 1,000 mill employees are members of the United Steel Workers (USW) local 5890, which is a majority of the workers.

Evraz and the union have been at the bargaining table for over a year. The current two year collective bargaining agreement expires in July.

According to a post on the USW website, Evraz’s proposal is for a five year contract with no wage increase for the first three years, followed by .5 per cent increases in the fourth and fifth years.

A USW representative said the vote should be finalized by late Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, USW will be applying for mediation in their negotiations with Evraz.

Global News has reached out to Evraz for comment.