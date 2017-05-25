Firefighters battling massive 6-alarm fire at Cherry Beach recycling plant

TORONTO – Firefighters continued battling a large blaze at a recycling facility near Toronto’s waterfront early Thursday.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the blaze began just before 1 a.m. (on Cherry St.) and “escalated through the alarm levels very quickly.”

There were no reported injuries among workers who were in the facility owned by GFL Environmental Inc.

“There were staff on scene (and) shortly after our arrival, our crews were able to confirm that everyone was out of the building,” said Pegg.

He also said firefighters had not yet entered the building because of risk of collapse.

“We’re not inside the building … it would be hazardous for us to do that. They’re outside the collapse zone working on defence and control.”

The fire chief also said it was too early to speculate on what may have caused the stubborn fire, adding that a hazardous materials team had been called in to monitor runoff from the fire.

Pegg said much of the water being used to battle the blaze was being supplied by a fireboat just offshore in Lake Ontario.

As the fire raged, several residents in the area took to social media to say they could smell the smoke as it drifted northwest over the downtown area.

GFL Environmental describes the facility on its website as a solid waste transfer station, hauling yard and solid waste material recycling site.