May 24, 2017 10:34 pm

Free air conditioners for vulnerable Hamilton residents to be studied

By Reporter  AM900CHML

Hamilton city councillors will review offering free air conditioners to low-income people with health problems aggravated by hot weather.

Hamilton politicians will consider offering free air conditioners to low-income residents with health problems aggravated by hot weather.

Ward 4 Councillor Sam Merulla’s idea will be studied by staff, after councillors approved his motion on Wednesday evening.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger agrees that the idea has “merit” and “could probably end up being an upfront investment that saves money in the rest of the system.”

Merulla has suggested that those savings would happen through reduced emergency room visits during heat alerts and by eliminating the need for municipal cooling centres on extremely hot days.

Ward 8 Councillor Terry Whitehead cautions that if the program goes ahead, the city will need to ensure there’s a companion piece to help those who are eligible pay their higher electricity bills.

He notes, “It’s no good to have the air conditioner, if you don’t have the money to run it.”

The program would be funded through the city’s $50-million poverty reduction strategy.

