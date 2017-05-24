World
May 24, 2017 8:47 pm

Bikram Choudhury, Bikram Yoga founder, is the subject of an arrest warrant

By Staff The Associated Press

In this Sept. 27, 2003, file photo, Bikram Choudhury, front, founder of the Yoga College of India and creator and producer of Yoga Expo 2003, leads a yoga class at the Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File
A California judge has issued an arrest warrant for the founder of Bikram yoga, who’s been ordered to hand over proceeds from his global fitness business to satisfy a $6.8 million judgment won by a former legal adviser.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Edward Moreton issued the warrant Wednesday for Bikram Choudhury and set bail at $8 million.

No lawyers appeared for Choudhury, who claimed last year he was nearly bankrupt.

The award was won by Minakshi “Micki” Jafa-Bodden, who claimed Choudhury fired her when she refused to help him cover up a rape allegation.

Her attorney, Carla Minnard, says they’ve tracked luxury vehicles and other property that Choudhury moved out of state and have court orders in Nevada and Florida preventing him from moving property out of warehouses there.

