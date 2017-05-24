Okanagan Forecast
Wednesday May 24, 2017
Weather forecast update at 4pm:
After a cool and cloudy day Wednesday, we will be back to sun and cloud on Thursday.
An upper ridge will start to push inland on Thursday to bring a warming trend.
Temperatures will be back up in the 20’s and low 30’s by the weekend with sunny conditions.
Thursday’s daytime high range: 17 to 24C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5pm, 6:30pm and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane English / Wesla Wong
