Okanagan Forecast

Wednesday May 24, 2017

Weather forecast update at 4pm:

After a cool and cloudy day Wednesday, we will be back to sun and cloud on Thursday.

An upper ridge will start to push inland on Thursday to bring a warming trend.

Temperatures will be back up in the 20’s and low 30’s by the weekend with sunny conditions.

Thursday’s daytime high range: 17 to 24C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong