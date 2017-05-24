Canada
May 24, 2017
Updated: May 24, 2017 2:10 pm

Two hospitalized after car crashes into Oshawa bus shelter

Police say two people have been transported to hospital after a car crashed into an Oshawa bus shelter.

Police in Durham region say an elderly woman had to be freed from underneath a vehicle after it crashed into a bus shelter in Oshawa, Ont., on Wednesday.

The woman, as well as another person who was in the bus shelter, have been sent to hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening, police said.

It happened just before noon near the intersection of Stevenson Road and Bond Street.

Const. George Tudos of Durham Regional Police said the car crashed into the transit shelter after a colliding with a pickup in the intersection. Witnesses said the car ran a red light.

Investigators are currently on scene. Tudos said it’s too early to tell whether charges will be laid.

Traffic is being diverted in the area.

 

 

 

