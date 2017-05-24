Severe thunderstorm watch in Saskatoon; wind warning, weather statement in parts of Sask.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Outlook, North Battleford, Kindersley, Rosetown and Meadow Lake areas.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop early this afternoon over portions of central Saskatchewan along and ahead of a cold front approaching from the west. Some of these thunderstorms may become severe.

Funnel clouds are also possible as these thunderstorms develop.

Significant accumulations of rain may occur over the Meadow Lake region later today into Thursday.

Wind Warning/Special Weather Statement

Environment Canada has ended a special weather statement for Saskatoon and parts of central, northern, southern Saskatchewan, but a wind warning and special weather statement remains in place for western and eastern regions of the province.

Heavy rain and strong winds will affect portions of Saskatchewan starting on Wednesday and continuing into Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the southwest corner of the province, including Regina, Humboldt, Weyburn, Leader, Maple Creek and Cypress Hills.

Winds are expected to increase to 60 km/h with gusts up to 90 km/h on Wednesday morning as an intense low pressure system moves into Saskatchewan from Alberta.

The winds will subside slightly in the afternoon, but gusty conditions are expected to last into Thursday.

Lloydminster is also under a wind warning, with strong northerly winds with gusts up to 100 km/h possible on Wednesday afternoon.

The strong winds in the border city are expected to last until the evening.

Environment Canada issues wind warnings when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

Other parts of western Saskatchewan are under a special weather statement.

The low pressure system moving into the province, bringing rain and thunderstorms to those regions over the next couple of days.

The heaviest rainfall is expected in the Meadow Lake and Île à la Crosse regions, and towards the southern portion of Cree Lake, with 30 to 50 millimetres of rain likely by the end of Thursday.

Localized thunderstorms could give an excess of 75 mm of rain over the two-day period.

Strong northerly winds are also expected to develop on Thursday as the system passes through, with gusts up to 80 km/h possible towards the Alberta border.

