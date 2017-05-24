Capital Region braces for strong winds, heavy rain in Wednesday storm

More than half of Alberta was under some kind of weather alert Wednesday morning as the province braces for a storm heading from B.C., which is expected to bring with it wind gusts of up to 100 km/h and upwards of 25 mm of rain.

READ MORE: High stream flow advisories in place in Alberta amid wet weather

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Monday, warning of “an abrupt change in the weather.”

“A strong low pressure system is forecast to develop by Tuesday evening west of Edmonton near the B.C. border,” the statement reads. “This low will then move east-southeast through the province. As it does so, a big change in the weather is expected to occur.”

READ MORE: Wind warning issued for Calgary by Environment Canada

On Wednesday, Fortis Alberta was already reporting a few outage areas, including in Sylvan Lake (near Red Deer), Brazeau County (near Drayton Valley) and Spruce Grove (just west of Edmonton).

Click here to view Fortis Alberta’s outage map.

Air Canada said flights in both Calgary and Edmonton airports could be impacted by either strong winds or thunderstorms all day Wednesday.

READ MORE: Strong winds across B.C. leave tens of thousands without power

In B.C., crews were still trying to restore power Wednesday morning to about 30,000 customers after the windstorm hit the province Tuesday night. A total of about 210,000 customers across B.C. experienced temporary outages as strong winds downed trees and power lines.

We've partially restored power to Spruce Grove, restoration efforts continue. Thanks for your patience! — FortisAlberta (@FortisAlberta) May 24, 2017

High winds in @BrazeauCounty has caused an outage, we're working to restore power with an ETR of 1 pm. https://t.co/JC3X1MdOXI — FortisAlberta (@FortisAlberta) May 24, 2017

We're still under a wind warning, #yeg. Storms are a leading cause of outages. Stay safe and be prepared. https://t.co/sv1SOydPaD pic.twitter.com/DZSu0WYEaK — EPCOR (@EPCOR) May 24, 2017

@GlobalEdmonton this is the destruction happening at Val Quentin at Lac St. Anne, this should be grass and docks, no more. pic.twitter.com/EbszJbnkOx — Robyn (@robynwith2kids) May 24, 2017

By Wednesday evening, the rain is expected to have moved across the Alberta border and into Saskatchewan.

Global Edmonton’s chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said upwards of 25 mm of rain and wind gusts approaching 100 km/h are possible for Edmonton.

“The heaviest rain will extend from Hinton and Grande Prairie eastward to Edmonton, Cold Lake and Lloydminster,” the weather agency said.

“Current indications are that rainfall amounts will be in the 30 to 40 mm range, but some areas of 50 to 75 mm are possible, especially with any thunderstorms embedded in the rain.”

Peak wind gusts of +90km/h in central Alta. including the City of Edmonton between 2-4pm. #abstorm #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/RKhccRF1M4 — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) May 24, 2017

Cirlced area shows the "pressure gradient" over #yeg & central Alta. This is the cause for the wind. #abstorm #yegwx pic.twitter.com/9aiGpFFz99 — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) May 24, 2017

READ MORE: IN PHOTOS: Flood warning issued for area just north of Peace River

For a full list of areas in Alberta under a weather watch or warning, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for ISO and Android.