Alberta Environment and Parks issues flood watches, high stream flow advisories ahead of wet weather

The forecast is calling for significant precipitation this week, enough to prompt officials at Alberta Environment and Parks to issue a flood watch for areas northwest of Edmonton.

“Water levels may reach or slightly exceed bankful levels along the Paddle and Pembina rivers,” says the post on the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

According to the environmental agency, soil along the rivers is already quite saturated, leaving nowhere for new precipitation to absorb.

Those residing near the Pembina and Paddle rivers are advised to “be cautious of rising water levels and [to] take appropriate precautionary measures,” such as staying away from unstable banks or reporting changing conditions to their local municipalities.

Planning on doing anything outdoors WED AFT/EVE? Look at rescheduling. Heavy rain/wind expected for #yeg. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/LkofiC5cNy — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) May 23, 2017

Anywhere between 15 to 20 mm of rain is expected on Wednesday, with local regions forecast to receive upwards of 50 to 70 mm.

Elsewhere across the provinces, a number of municipalities and rural areas may see higher than normal stream flows because of the wet weather.

High stream flow advisories have been issued for:

Peace River near and downstream of Peace Point

Selected Tributaries of the Smoky and Little Smoky River

Tributaries of the Athabasca River upstream of the Town of Athabasca

Tributaries of the North Saskatchewan upstream of the City of Edmonton

The full update on Alberta river basin conditions as of May 23, 2017 at 3:52 p.m. can be found here.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for ISO and Android.