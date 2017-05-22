‘Abrupt change in the weather’ looming for Alberta: Environment Canada

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for most of Alberta Monday afternoon, warning “an abrupt change in the weather is coming” by the middle of the week.

The weather agency said significant rainfall is expected throughout much of the province.

“A strong low pressure system is forecast to develop by Tuesday evening west of Edmonton near the BC border,” the statement reads. “This low will then move east-southeast through the province. As it does so, a big change in the weather is expected to occur.”

Environment Canada said rain is forecast for west-central Alberta Tuesday night and then for Edmonton and the Capital Region by Wednesday morning. By evening, the rain is expected to have moved across the border and into Saskatchewan.

“The heaviest rain will extend from Hinton and Grande Prairie eastward to Edmonton, Cold Lake and Lloydminster,” the weather agency said.

“Current indications are that rainfall amounts will be in the 30 to 40 mm range, but some areas of 50 to 75 mm are possible, especially with any thunderstorms embedded in the rain.”

READ MORE: IN PHOTOS: Flood warning issued for area just north of Peace River

The foothills and Rocky Mountains could see up to 10 cm of snow by Wednesday morning, according to the statement.

Environment Canada said the weather system is also expected to bring powerful wind gusts with it. On Wednesday, wind gusts of up to 90 km/h are possible but “it is too early to determine where these gusts will occur.”

For a full list of areas in Alberta under a weather watch or warning, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for ISO and Android.