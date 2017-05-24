Woman, 55, and dog die in Daysland house fire

A 55-year-old woman and her dog died in a house fire last week in the central Alberta community of Daysland.

On Thursday, May 18 at around 6:20 a.m., RCMP from Killam and firefighters from Daysland were dispatched to the fire.

The flames were contained to the building, although the front of the house was heavily damaged.

The woman who owned the home and a dog were found dead inside the house. Police said the woman lived alone.

With the help of the Red Deer forensic identification services, Calgary major crime unit and the Edmonton Medical Examiners Office, RCMP determined the fire was non-criminal and said something in the home accidentally caught fire.

Daysland is about 130 kilometres southeast of Edmonton near Camrose.