Forest tent caterpillars invade Saskatoon

The warm weather that’s finally sticking around in Saskatoon has brought out the forest tent caterpillars, cankerworms and leafrollers.

Tent caterpillars feed on a large variety of trees, including ash, poplar, and chokecherry, while cankersworms prefer elm and maple trees.

Leafrollers are found hidden in leaves of primarily ash trees, although they are known to attack other trees.

The trees do typically recover and produce new foliage unless there are underlying issues,

This is the fourth year there’s been an outbreak in the city, which typically lasts from three to seven years.

City officials said tree branding can be used to control cankerworms, but is not effective against tent caterpillars or leafrollers.

The best time for banding is between September and May to prevent wingless adult female cankerworm moths from climbing trees to lay their eggs.

Bands should be removed in June to prevent trees from rotting.

Experts say if you do have the critters, you’re best to seek advice from a local garden centre.