High winds, big waves could cause trouble along Okanagan Lake

The waters of Okanagan Lake are now higher than they have been in 27 years, and the threat to lakeshore properties is growing.

Crews are preparing public areas for high wind and wave action in the forecast Tuesday night. A storm with 40 to 60 km/h winds could hit Kelowna, with the potential to down vulnerable shoreline trees and wash away unprotected beaches.

Authorities say some homeowners aren’t prepared for what may hit them.

On Trusswell Road, at least two lakefront properties have no fortifications at all. The property directly adjacent to the Hotel Eldorado has a washed-out barbecue pit and a large amount of debris floating in the water, but no sandbags.

The property’s resident said that despite being aware of the storm warning, she is not concerned.

Kari O’Rourke, information officer at the Emergency Operations Centre, is worried about homeowners with this attitude.

“We are expecting to see Okanagan Lake continue to rise, so those waterfront properties that don’t have protective measures in place, we highly recommend they put them in place immediately,” O’Rourke said.

The lake rose four centimetres between Monday and Tuesday, bringing it to 342.91 metres. Authorities say lakefront properties should prepare for a lake level of 343.6 metres, a number which includes a buffer for storm waves.

“Wind that we’re expecting [Tuesday night] might have an impact on that and will test our measures, to see how well they are in place right now,” O’Rourke said.

On Bluebird Road, not far from the Trusswell properties, Gerry Varzari is taking the storm forecast very seriously.

“We’re anticipating a storm, so when we get waves, we get waves up to two, three feet high,” Varzari said. “It’s going to affect the house, so we’re sandbagging a wall for protection.”

Varzari had some advice for those in his neighbourhood who were not preparing.

“I would be worried about it. If you’re on the lake, I think you should be concerned,” Varzari said.