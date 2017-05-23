City of Regina property tax notices in the mail

The City of Regina has started mailing out its 2017 property tax notices. The notices this year will also include a breakdown that details where your tax dollars are going. It’s the first time this information has been included.

The notices explain what portion of property taxes will go to provincial education costs, the library and city coffers. They will also include a line called the “residential provincial download 2.5 per cent.”

This is to cover the additional property tax increase city council approved after the provincial budget resulted in a $10 million shortfall for the City of Regina.

City council had already approved a 3.99 per cent mill rate increase in February.

Property tax payments are due Friday, June 30.

