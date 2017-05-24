Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

A cooler day is ahead today when an upper low swings across the region. Expect the threat of showers with the cool air moving through aloft.

All areas will see this threat of showers, however the northern and central valley regions will see a moderate to high chance of precipitation, while the extreme southern regions will see a low to moderate risk.

An upper ridge will gradually build in again tomorrow – bringing the return of sun and a warming trend.

Signs point to hot conditions again this weekend.

Today’s daytime high range: 11 to 17C

~ Duane/Wesla