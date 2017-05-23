Flooding worry prompts south Okanagan evacuation alert

Residents of nine properties south of Oliver have been told to prepare for the possibility they may need to leave quickly because of flooding concerns.

The Regional District of Okanagan – Similkameen put the properties, which are near Hester Creek, on evacuation alert on Monday evening.

Residents were informed of the alert by police going door-to-door.

“A debris flood in Hester Creek dragged debris downstream which breached the banks of parts of Hester Creek, blocked culverts and diverted the flow of the creek. Due to the continued threat of sudden flooding, some properties at the bottom of Hester Creek have been placed on a precautionary evacuation alert,” said the regional district in a media release.

An evacuation alert means residents should get ready to evacuate their homes quickly if the need arises. However, it does not mean resident need to leave their homes.

The homes under evacuation alert are on Road 11 and Mariposa Road.