Calgary MLA Prab Gill apologizes for comment on derogatory Facebook post

Calgary-Greenway Progressive Conservative MLA Prab Gill has apologized for a comment he made on a Facebook post, agreeing with another user who called NDP voters “retards.” A screenshot of the post, originally made on March 14, was widely circulated on social media during the Victoria Day long weekend.

Former PC leadership hopeful and current NDP MLA Sandra Jansen called the post unacceptable.

“For Prab Gill to insult persons with disabilities and the voters of Alberta is not only disrespectful, it is beneath that of an elected official,” said Jansen.

On Monday, Gill apologized on Twitter for his actions.

“I apologize if it was taken as though I supported use of such a word,” he wrote. “In haste, I agreed without reading the second part of the statement. For that, I apologize without reservation to the #PwD (Persons with Disabilities) community and to all Albertans for my role in perpetuating negative and offensive stereotypes.”

I apologize to the #PWD community, as I inadvertently commented without reading the entire message. #ableg pic.twitter.com/jslSK2luTG — Prab Gill (@PrabbGill) May 22, 2017

Gill has been an MLA representing the constituency of Calgary-Greenway since March 2016.